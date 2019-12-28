advertisement

Georgia State and Wyoming will meet for the first time when they clash in the fifth Arizona Bowl in Tucson on Dec. 31.

After posting a 2-10 record in 2018, the Panthers of the Sun Belt Conference are 7-5 this season. A 38-30 season win in Tennessee on Aug. 31 was salient, and the Panthers also took a nonconference win over Army, 28-21.

Georgia State, making its third bowl appearance in seven years of school as an FBS program, finished with a 4-4 note in the conference. The Panthers are 1-1 in their previous two appearances in the Cure Bowl.

Quarterback Dan Ellington has 2,291 passing yards and 598 rushing yards this season. He has thrown 21 touchdown passes in seven interceptions, playing in his past three games in a torn ACL, suffered Nov. 9 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Senior Tra Barnett’s 1,389 rushing yards are second in the conference, and his average of 115.8 per game leads the Sun Belt. Barnet averages 6.0 yards per carry, and his 12 pressing hurdles are third in the league.

The Panthers can achieve eight wins in a season for the first time in program history, which dates back to 2010 when it started as an independent FCS.

“To have Georgia State in its 10th year and play in our third bowl game is just amazing,” coach Shawn Elliott said. “It’s a testament to all the great people associated with this university, our administration, our students and fans, our athletic department and especially our players.”

Mountain West’s Wyoming (7-5) is in its third game with the bowl under sixth-year coach Craig Bohl. The Cowboys look to make their overall record at 8-8 with a win.

Wyoming went 3-1 in non-conference play, including a season win for Missouri SEC. The Cowboys defense is holding opponents to 17.8 points per game – 11th in the nation – and 99.4 yards rushing per game, the sixth best grade in the nation.

Sophomore Xazavian Valladay leads Wyoming in rushing with 1,061 yards.

Wyoming and Georgia State combined for an average of 454.7 rushing yards per game.

Wyoming passed through November without starting quarterback Sean Chambers due to a season-ending knee injury. The Red Bull student rushed for 567 yards rushing and passed for 915 yards this season. The Cowboys were 1-3 without him in the stretch.

The Cowboys could go with Tyler Vander Waal or freshman Levi Williams – or both – in the Arizona Bowl. Vander Waal, a starter last season, has put his name on the NCAA transfer portal, but continues to work with the team.

Vander Waal started all four games in Chambers’ absence and completed 49 of 95 passes for 512 yards, with one touchdown and four interceptions this season. Williams played in the final two games of the season, taking most of the work in the second half of a 20-6 loss to the Air Force to finish the regular season.

“Both guys worked with the first unit,” Bohl said. “We’re going to need both.”

