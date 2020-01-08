advertisement

ATHENS, GA. – Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who led the Bulldogs to three consecutive Eastern SEC titles, bridges his older season and signs the NFL draft.

Fromm made the announcement on Wednesday on social media.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN rated Fromm the fifth best quarterback to be considered for the 2020 NFL draft after Joe Burrow from LSU, Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama, Justin Herbert from Oregon and Jacob Eason from Washington.

Fromm, a junior from Warner Robins, Georgia, was 35-6 as a starter, including a 13-5 record against top 25 opponents. His 41 career starts were the most in FBS last season.

As an absolute freshman in 2017, Fromm helped lead the Bulldogs to the first SEC title in 12 years – after being injured in the kick-off job. Fromm threw 2,615 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season and helped the Bulldogs reach the College Football Playoff National Championship, losing 26-23 in extra time to Alabama. Eason moved to Washington after the season.

Fromm completed more than 60 percent of his passports in each of his three seasons. Its numbers have dropped last season after Georgia lost each of its top five passers starting in 2018. He still completed 60.8 percent for 2,860 meters with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Fromm had one of his best games of the season in the Bulldogs’ 26:14 win over Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, where he completed 20 of 30 attempts for 250 meters with two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs had already lost three top juniors against the NFL: offensive duels against Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson and traffic jam from D’Andre Swift.

Without Fromm, Georgia remains without an experienced quarterback for the 2020 season. Backup Stetson Bennett completed 20 of 27 passes for 260 yards in 2019 with two touchdowns as a backup for Fromm. D’Wan Mathis, a 2019 signatory, underwent emergency brain surgery in May. His status for the next season is unknown.

Georgia signed Carson Beck of Jacksonville, Florida, who was ranked # 16 in pocket passer by ESPN Recruiting.

The Bulldogs are expected to explore the graduate transfer market. Stanfords K.J. Costello and Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman recently entered the NCAA transfer portal.

