There are many games this week that will have important implications for bracketology. What are the most remarkable?

To a certain extent, all NCAA basketball games have an impact on bracketology. Regardless of whether it’s a strong favorite who wants to avoid a terrible loss, whether an outsider is trying to land a massive Quad 1 victory, or whether two bladder teams are fighting for an advantage in a similar situation on Selection Sunday.

With the conference game now in full swing, much of the focus will be on the non-conference matchups in the Big 12 / SEC Challenge. Although injury / ineffective gaming has taken the juice out of a few games, there are still some who need to watch TV. There are also some other games that may fly under the radar but that could have a huge impact on bracketology. Here are my top 10.

Arkansas (14-3, 3-2), Mississippi (11-6, 2-3) – Wednesday, January 22

NET Ranking (as of January 20) – Arkansas (32), Mississippi State (57)

The Razorbacks missed a chance in a massive recovery win with Kentucky in the city and lost seven points after John Calipari was kicked out in the second half. Now they’re in Mississippi, a team that has been a big disappointment so far this season. The Bulldogs don’t have much to offer and lose to the three SEC teams that are currently in the field.

Given that neither of the two programs drew a great Big 12 squad in the challenge on Saturday, they need to look into a down-SEC schedule and make profits. Arkansas can afford to lose, but Mississippi cannot.

9. LSU (13-4, 5-0) in Texas (12-5, 2-3) – Saturday, January 25th

NET Ranking: LSU (22), Texas (59)

After a shaky non-conference performance, the LSU Tigers climbed the seed lines into a safe position. So far, they have dealt with business in the SEC and have given themselves some air in the event of a slip. Texas, on the other hand, is 1-5 against Quad-1 and 2 opponents and has fought against any team that can score a goal on the offensive. The only thing that keeps them in the bladder is not having a bad loss.

What makes this match important for both teams is the possibility that the loser of this game wins 0-2 this week. The LSU meets Florida and Texas in West Virginia earlier this week, giving it a chance to make massive profits. It is a “must” for the Longhorns to get at least one win this week.

