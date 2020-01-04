advertisement

Rayshaun Hammonds recorded a double and was one of four Georgia players to score in double figures as the visiting Bulldogs upset No. 9-ranked Memphis 65-62 on Saturday.

The Hammonds finished with teams raised by 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs grabbed the Tigers ’winning streak of 10 games. His game helped move Georgia (10-3) one afternoon when leading scorer Anthony Edvard started slowly and made only 4 of 17 hits.

Edwards was still one of four Bulldogs to reach double figures, finishing with 13 points. Georgia benefited from D.J. George’s absence for Memphis (12-2). Jeffries, who averaged 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, was down due to illness.

His gap was most notable for offense, with the Tigers shooting just 36.1 percent from the floor. They did not score a field goal during the final 4:35.

Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa posted 20 points and 15 rebounds with three blocked shots, but he missed three of his five free throw attempts.

Memphis, who came into Saturday’s nonconference game with the No. 1 defense. Country 2’s 2-point field goal shooting put Georgia in 22 of 61 from the floor. The Tiger defense kept them inside a basket during the final minutes despite the offense battles.

Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 10 points, hit a jumper with 1:04 left that ended a scoring drought of nearly three minutes and extended Georgia’s lead to 64-61.

Donnell Gresham Jr. added 12 points for the Bulldogs, including a seven-second free throw that gave Georgia its final advantage of the day. A last-minute Memphis secret from the back was off the mark.

Missing missed shots proved damaging to the Tigers, who made 11 of 20. Lomax and Boogie Ellis both lost in the first end of the one-and-one opportunity in the final 1:04.

Alex Lomax played an important all-around game for Memphis, scoring 11 points, catching four assists and feeding the defense with five steals.

The loss was Memphis’ first since Nov. 12, when the Tigers fell to Oregon in Portland.

