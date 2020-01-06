advertisement

Central Media says it will acquire Vancouver’s Georgia Direct weekly alternative newspaper and related publications in a $ 1.25m deal, including money and shares.

It’s the second recent acquisition for Media Central, which said last month it would pay up to $ 2 million to buy Toronto Now Magazine’s alternative week.

Georgia Straight founder Dan McLeod says he saw the potential in Media Central’s plans now, announced December 2. His son, general manager Matt McLeod, negotiated the deal.

In addition to Fair Georgia, Central Media will acquire straight.com and straightcannabis.ca. His other publications include the cannabis-focused online site, CannCentral, as well as Now Magazine and nowtoronto.com.

Central Media chief executive Brian Kalish says there is an opportunity to access sustainable reading developed over the years by other alternative weeks across North America.

Georgia Straight has about 2.7 million readers per month through its print publication and an additional 1.8 million through its website.

“Law is a very reliable Vancouver institution,” Kalish said in a statement.

“The George Straight brings more than 50 years of respected, award-winning local journalism and an impactful 4.5 million monthly readers to the Central Media family.”

However, Dan McLeod acknowledged in an interview that weekdays have been hit by the same decline in advertising that has affected most other print publications since the rise of digital alternatives.

“But I think Central Media has a plan to move forward. They will buy a lot of alternative newspapers and have some innovative ideas. So I think they have a good chance of exploiting it.”

McLeod says he’s semi-retired but will remain available in an advisory capacity. He expects Central Media will retain other company staff to run the Vancouver operation.

Canada Press

