LONDONR, U.K. – The conclusion began when Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked about the Nazi-Soviet Pact of 1939 during his annual press conference on December 19 and gave a deliberate evasive response.

Or perhaps it began in September, when the European Parliament adopted a resolution describing World War II as “an immediate result” of the Nazi-Soviet agreement. This was done to plunder the Polish government, which wants to remind everyone that the Germans and Russians invaded Poland in 1939.

However, this infuriated the Russians, whose 20th-century history has little to be proud of except their victory over Nazi Germany in 1941-45, after Hitler broke the Pact and invaded the Soviet Union. However, here was the European Parliament effectively saying that it was their stupid fault for making an alliance with Hitler.

Production of Russian propaganda has since tried hard to obscure what actually happened in 1939 – and then on December 30, 2019, Georgette Mosbacher, the US ambassador to Poland, entered the squad, sending a tweet saying : “Dear President Putin, Hitler and Stalin collide to start World War II.” And the Poles have not been so crude: it too may have hit Putin with a stick.

Georgette Mosbacher holds an undergraduate degree in education from Indiana University and has had a distinguished career in the cosmetics industry, so she clearly knows what she’s talking about, but the United States doesn’t really have much of an argument. It will not begin to fight Hitler until more than two years later, having retreated to war from the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Anyway, she said. Was she right? I was a professional historian until I discovered that journalists have more fun and make more money, so here is my best estimate.

No one wanted ‘World War II: it was only 20 years after the end of World War I, and the memories were very fresh. But Hitler wanted certain territories, he was willing to fight some small wars to get them, and he was a gambler, big on the bluff. He probably intended to attack the Soviet Union as well – in the end – but only later.

Putin makes most of the British and French decisions to give Germany the German-populated border regions of Oslo-Slovakia in the 1938 Munich agreement. And that, says Putin, is why Stalin made a deal with Hitler.

This is nonsense: dates don’t work. The Munich Agreement was a recent attempt by Britain and France to satisfy Hitler’s more or less reasonable demands by allowing it to have German-majority territories given to other countries at the end of World War I. But the British did not believe that Hitler was actually reasonable.

Britain, under Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, had begun high-speed rearmament in early 1938: British arms production doubled in 1938, and again in 1939.

And when Hitler began talking about seizing part of Poland in 1939, Britain and France both said specifically that they would go to war to stop it.

Stalin knew full well that Britain and France were ready to fight Hitler in 1939: it was actually the British and French diplomats in Moscow who were trying to negotiate an anti-Nazi alliance that August. He simply received a better offer from Hitler: Germany would occupy Poland but give Stalin the eastern half – and dump Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia for free.

Thus, the Nazi-Soviet Pact was signed in Moscow on August 23, 1939, and Hitler invaded Poland on September 1.

Britain and France declared war on Germany, as they had promised, but they could not save Poland. The Soviet Union invaded Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania immediately, but waited two weeks until the Germans had destroyed the Polish army, before occupying half of Poland. And all those territories remained part of the Soviet Union until it finally collapsed 50 years later, in 1989.

This is what actually happened. Stalin was a total idiot to trust Hitler, but continued supplying Germany with oil and other scarce goods until the day before Germany invaded Russia in June 1941. It is not a story that reflects Russia well, so no wonder Putin keeps trying to change the narrative.

You can see why the Poles want to keep the story very well. But Putin is not Stalin, and Stalin was not planning to conquer the world, simply trying to recapture the territories that Russia had lost at the end of World War I. In fact, no one was planning to “conquer the world”, or even start a second world war. They have simply calculated incorrectly, as usual.

Gwynne Dyer’s new book is “Growing Pain: The Future of Democracy (and Work).” This column was released on December 31, 2019.

Hill Times

