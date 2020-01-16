advertisement

After a great career at Abington Heights, where he won a state championship for two seasons, Forward George Tinsley wrote one hour north to Binghamton University. Tinsley is second in the country in D1 basketball in minutes, so George gets his chance.

“I really didn’t expect that, but I saw it happening a bit and I said ok I have to be ready for this,” Tinsley admitted. “I need to take care of my body more, as ice baths are just smart every day, because when you are in high school you don’t even think about those things now you have to be here for the long term,” George said. I think it helps a lot to make this look like a first-year student and I think it can go a long way over the next three years, certainly get some possessions here and there, things are going really well so far I click these guys and it starts to feel like at home here. “

“He definitely belongs here.” Started Coach Dempsey.

“… this ceiling is likely to be, as I spoke about seeing many possessions, and through strength training. He now has the basketball understanding, I think the body, he will look completely different like a Junior as he looked like a first-year student. But his IQ, his bustle, his toughness, his consciousness … he needs to get a little better defensively, but so much of that stuff comes with experience and strength. “Tommy continued:” He plays a lot of minutes, we ask a lot from him and he just continued to fight, he has a typical freshman year, where he had some great moments and you have a few moments where it can get ugly from time to time. going through that as a group, but he has been great. He puts on a helmet every day. He shows up, finishes his tail and he has earned his time. “

advertisement

.

advertisement