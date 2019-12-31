advertisement

31 December 2019 Johnna Crider

In a video that George Takei uploaded as part of his “Oh myyy” thing, he asks the question: “What do you think your friends are?” Is the new Cybertruck creepy or cool? “

What do you think, friends? Is the new Cybertruck creepy or cool? pic.twitter.com/S4Bstny18A

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2019

I love how George Takei lets people talk about the Tesla Cybertruck here. Many of his fans have mixed feelings about the Cybertruck, but it opens the dialogue and that is the most important thing that counts. Dialogue can teach us things such as that the Cybertruck is not as expensive as a Ford F-150, or that it is bulletproof to a certain extent – things that people who are not aware of technical or automatic news or online Tesla keep track of Mrs.

For anyone who sees it for the first time, come back to it in a day. You will like it. Grows on you

– Scott Wainner (@scottwww) December 29, 2019

Scott Wainner roughly summarizes what most Tesla communities think about the Cybertruck. I think Viv, Zach, and I’m the only one I know who thought the truck was really cool when it rolled out. Viv shared her thoughts on this in the very first podcast of the Third Row Crew, which was broadcast just after the Cybertruck unveiled. It was exactly what Viv expected – it “lived up to and exceeded all my expectations,” Viv said in the podcast.

Starting at $ 39K.

– Steve Jobs Ghost 👻 4 Everman (@Everman) December 29, 2019

The answer from Tina Holmboe above, “A lot of money for little effect”, shows that quite a few people still believe the myth that Teslas are the most expensive vehicles there are. Yes, the Roadster has a hefty price tag and the Model S and Model X are far above the average budget, but that was all part of the Master Plan that Elon Musk devised to give Tesla its value, a plan that worked wonders and is talking about Tesla.

The tweet from George Takei added to the fact that Tesla really does not have to pay for advertisements. His tweet has made people talk about Tesla, and here we are.

We have drawn it all in kindergarten. @elonmusk is the only one who has ever had the cajones to produce it. And for that I am grateful and excited to drive something that we all found beautiful enough to put on paper.

– Alexander Chuang (@AlexanderChuang) December 29, 2019

