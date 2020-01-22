advertisement

Tuesday

January 21, 2020 at 8:53 pm

Buck County area college boys basketball roundup: January 21

George School 66, Academy New Church 63: The Cougars put five players in double digits, led by Jordan Millers 16 points. Jack Vreeswyk and Kyle Anderson each won 13 times, while Dwayne Jones added 12 points. Nazim Pierre was next in George School at 11. The win was the seventh in a row for the Cougars and was the first time in 16 years that they defeated the Lions.

advertisement

George School scored 12 points in the last quarter to win and ended the game 19: 4.

Germantown Academy 39, Haverford School 35: Jordan Longino and Jake Hsu score 26 points in the Inter-Academic League on Tuesday. Longino led all goalscorers with 15 points, while Hsu scored 11 points.

advertisement