Todd Thorpe @toddrthorpe

Saturday

January 25, 2020 at 8:01 pm

Bucks County High School Girls Basketball Summary: January 24th

George School 34, Germantown Friends 28: The Cougars rose from eight points in the fourth quarter to forced overtime and won on Friday with excellent defense.

Kaliyah Myricks scored 13 points, six rebounds and four block shots. Alexandra Long had three points and eight assists, while Lauren Hanna had an important 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Alexis Martinez came late 4-on-4 from the free-throw line.

Quakertown 45, Norristown 29: Carolyn Sipprell scored 20 points, including 7: 12 from the free throw line, to lead the Panthers to victory in the non-league. Katie Catalano had 11 points, including 5 out of 6 from the fourth quarter line.

