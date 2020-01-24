advertisement

A weekly view of the Bucks County Area High School Boys’ basketball.

Before his first year as head coach, Ben Luber didn’t have the full off-season to work with his team at the George School.

“It was interesting, but it was a great experience,” said Luber. “I had to find out my team in a short time. I was hired on September 11th and two months later we pretty much had our first game.”

advertisement

“I immediately found out one thing – these kids are hardworking, disciplined, good kids looking for an answer. They showed up every day and worked on their games and developed roles for two months a day. This is why this team has Exceeded expectations. “

Luber’s Cougars are currently 10-5. Tuesday’s win over the Academy of the New Church was the seventh consecutive.

“They started believing in each other with every game,” said Luber, a graduate of Council Rock North who played at Penn State and was recently an assistant coach at Rider University. “You can tell the children that they love each other, that they play for each other, that they have experience with profits and want more.”

An injury to top scorer Onias Outlaw a few weeks ago was an obstacle, but it persisted.

The team was led by Point Guard Nazim Pierre, a senior from New York City whom Luber described as “one of the least recruited guys out there”.

Jack Vreeswyk, the son of former Morrisville and Temple star Mike Vreeswyk, leads the Cougars with 16.1 points per game and is one of the best 3-point shooters with 51 in 15 games.

Senior Jordan Miller is the best defender who always protects the opponent’s best player, and Junior Dwayne Jones averages 12.5 points.

So far it has been a great mix and they are currently ranked second in the Friends School League behind Westtown School. On Friday there is still a league game against Germantown Friends.

After that it is postseason. No matter how it turns out, Luber really enjoyed his first time as head coach.

“I wanted to challenge myself and leave my comfort zone,” he said. “I was (college) assistant for 10 years. This was a great opportunity for George School to work as head coach for the first time.

“The most attractive thing for me is to be able to go back to my hometown and give something back to the community that raised me, from Upper Makefield to St. Andrews CYO and Council Rock. All of these organizations have helped me integrate with the person, who I am. ” am.

“This is a great opportunity. I have a 2 year old boy, my wife and I live in Feasterville. So a lot of things made sense. It’s hard to say no to a school like George School.”

Swinging knights

Twenty-four teams complete the District One Class 6A tournament, which begins on February 14th. A few weeks ago, North Penn seemed to be one of the teams that stood far outside of this 24-man field.

Not as fast as the knights seem to be standing. The 2: 7 score in December didn’t look that good for coach John Conrad’s squad, but since the calendar until 2020 they have been 4: 3 at a respectable level, including impressive wins over SOL National, Bensalem and Pennsbury Nonconference -to-back games.

No break … until the next game. Tuesday @ CB West pic.twitter.com/eckdq0TTFQ

– Knights Basketball (@npknightsbball) January 4, 2020

So when you compete in Central Bucks East on Friday, North Penn is 6th to 10th in District One’s Power Leaderboard.

But with six games remaining, most of which are against teams that are either already safe in the district field or are fighting for a place in the tournament, the team must continue to win and prove that they belong.

Todd Thorpe; tthorpe@theintell.com; @toddrthorpe

more about Ben Luber

Boys basketball scoring leaders

advertisement