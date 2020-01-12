Courier Intell sports staff
Saturday
January 11, 2020 at 8:34 pm
Bucks County High School Girls Basketball Summary: January 11th
George School 56, Little Flower 27: Alexis Martinez hit a season high of 17 points when the Cougars won away in a non-league game on Saturday. Alexandra Long had nine assists, five blocks, three steals and four rebounds for the George School, while Aqua Withers Carello hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.
Lansdale Catholic 64, Gwynedd-Mercy 47: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 26 points when the Crusaders overcame a slow start and drove off in the second half of a non-league game on Saturday. Gabby Casey also had 16 points for LC and Lauren Edwards 13th. Kaylie Griffin had 17 points for Gwynedd, while Reganne Flannery came on at 14.