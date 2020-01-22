advertisement

Drew Markol @dmarkol

Tuesday

January 21, 2020 at 8:54 pm

College girls basketball roundup in Buck County: January 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

George School 51, Academy of the New Church 17: Junior Kaliyah Myricks and Sophomore Paiyton Penn each scored 13 points when the Cougars used a balanced attack on Tuesday.

Junior Aqua Withers Carello contributed eight points and eight rebounds, while senior Alexandra Long had five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a pair of steals.

Germantown Academy 70, Springside-Chestnut Hill 28: Maddie Vizza and Jaye Haynes each had 17 points on Tuesday when they won the Patriots’ Inter-Academic League.

Jessica Moore was the next patriot with a dozen points, and teammate Kendall Bennett added eight.

