Drew Markol @dmarkol

Tuesday

February 4, 2020 at 8:37 pm

Bucks County High School Boys basketball roundup: February 4th

Academy of the New Church 63, George School 53: Jack Vreeswyk, Nazim Pierre, Jordan Miller and Onias Outlaw achieved a double-digit result for the George School in the defeat against the Academy of the New Church on Tuesday in the semi-finals of the Friends School.

Vreeswyk led with 13 points, while Pierre contributed a dozen. Both Miller and Outlaw ended with 11 points. Lions Devin Bryant led all goalscorers with 22 points.

The Cougars dropped back at 2:45 p.m. in the opening quarter before reporting back at around 47:00 in the middle of the fourth quarter, only to see the Lions move away from there.

The defeat triggered a series of nine victories for the George School, which will now take part in the PAISAA state tournament next week.

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 61, Germantown Academy 60: Casey Traina and Jordan Longino scored 37 points together, but it wasn’t enough when Germantown Academy was ousted by the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in an Inter-Academic League game on Tuesday.

Traina went up and down on the patriot with a team high of 20 points, while Longino came on at 17.

Saturday’s game

Holy Ghost Prep 60, Collegium Charter 40: The Firebirds won the title of the Bicentennial Athletic League Independence Division with the victory. It is the 23rd league or division title of the program and the 27th overall win. This is the last year the Holy Spirit is participating in the BAL before setting an independent schedule next year. It’s a total of 18-3 this season and 11-2 in the BAL.

Senior Tyler Mish was leading at 24, including four 3-pointers. He had 13 points in the first half. Steve Cianci added 12 points.

