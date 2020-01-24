advertisement

The series finale of the blockbuster HBO series triggered extreme setbacks among fans.

“Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”

HBO

George R. R. Martin still insists that the end of his Game of Thrones book series will differ from the TV shows. The HBO fantasy series controversially closed its eight-year run last May, but Martin still has two books in the series to publish: “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring”. (via Esquire) Martin reminded fans of “Game of Thrones” that the end of his book will not be a copy of the HBO series.

“People know an end – but not the end,” said Martin. “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I wasn’t expecting.”

Martin has been open to the upcoming differences between his literary series and the HBO series since the Emmy award-winning drama has ended. Many “Thrones” fans were annoyed by the hurried twists and turns of the series, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who turned to the dark side and became the main enemy. Martin told Fast Company magazine (via Digital Spy) last October that the show was “not entirely true. Otherwise, it would take five seasons. “Martin alluded to studio and network printing because the” Thrones “series did not stick to his planned book narrative.

After the series finale last May, Martin visited his blog to reassure fans that the show didn’t fully reflect how he was going to finish his novels. “How will everything end? I hear people asking, ”the author wrote. “The same ending as the show? Different? Oh well. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. I work in a completely different medium than David and Dan, never forget. You had six hours for this last season. I expect these last two books to fill 3,000 manuscript pages before I’m done. If more pages, chapters and scenes are needed, I add them. “

Thrones fans have waited several years for Martin to release the next novel, The Winds of Winter. The book has no release date yet. In addition to completing the last two “Thrones” novels, Martin also develops and produces an HBO prequel series entitled “House of the Dragon”, which is intended to focus on the early history of the Targaryen family.

