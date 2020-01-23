advertisement

Game of Thrones ended last May, but fans still don’t quite agree with how the last season of the biggest show in television history was dealt with. And George RR Martin, whose books have yet to catch up on the TV shows, twisted the knife further when he revealed that the TV series could have had a brilliant end that is completely different from the path that HBO and his GoT show runners chose to to follow.

HBO has tried to defend the last season of Game of Thrones by saying that, regardless of how the series would have ended, it would have been divided. HBO also distanced itself from makers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who said the show runners had full control of the show and that the studio was ready to throw extra seasons at the story. What HBO has not tackled is that fans are not criticizing the real finals, but the way the story has brought us there, the fast pace of the script and the many inconsistencies that defied reason and logic to undermine expectations.

But HBO never imagined making three full Game of Thrones films that would follow the final season of Thrones. Author George R. R. Martin told Welt (via iO9) that he wanted the saga to end, but HBO rejected the idea about four years ago. At the time, Martin, Benioff and Weiss discussed the end of Thrones with HBO execs:

Those in charge said: “We produce TV series, we are not in the cinema. And when HBO makes films, such as the one based on the Deadwood series, they only produce it to show on TV – not in the cinema. Everything is changing now. What is cinema nowadays? What is television? What is streaming? Does Netflix now make cinema or television? Everything is mixed up.

The HBO producers were not wrong to reject the idea, given the HBO business model. The company focuses on cable and streaming customers, which is why it usually makes TV series instead of films. At the same time, HBO showed a significant lack of foresight when it comes to the future of entertainment. Netflix proved that it can make original films and TV shows, and HBO, Disney, Apple and various other companies will follow. Not to mention that a Game of Thrones trilogy, intended to deliver the actual final of the successful HBO TV series, would have driven crowds of HBO subscribers to theaters and encouraged countless more people to register so that they could participate.

On the other hand, it is always 20/20 afterwards. At the time, HBO could not have predicted that the disaster would be Thrones season 8. In the meantime, Martin teased that the books may have different stories to tell, but also a different ending, but that will not heal the wounds that fans are still dealing with after the last season of the TV series.

