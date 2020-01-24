advertisement

The response to the last season of Game of Thrones ranges from amazed confusion in some places to bitter disappointment in others.

There is no doubt that it will go under as a colossal piece of filmmaking, but as a fitting way to summarize one of the greatest stories of fantasy and political intrigue ever told, more than some will argue that there is something to be desired leaves . Just ask the millions who signed a Change.org petition for the last season to rewrite it.

With the last episode of the series, the series ultimately lost the battle of the Titans to resolve the many, many remaining storylines and storylines that were either completely open or half completed of the seven episodes that preceded it. The series certainly came to a satisfactory result. But it certainly didn’t have enough frames to make everything feel natural.

Of course, there is a silver lining in the six-episode cloud that hangs over the franchise’s fan base. Master of Stories George R. R. Martin has yet to deliver the two books, each of which hopes to bring the series to a reasonable and satisfactory conclusion.

After the show ends and the planned spin-offs are on the way, Martin has offered his own update on how exactly the long-awaited books he has in the works will match the show’s story arc. He wrote on his blog last year, shortly after congratulating those who put the show together:

“How will everything end? I hear people asking. The same ending as the show? Different? Well … yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.”

“I work in a completely different medium than David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss), never forget. They had six hours for this last season. I expect these last two books by me to fill 3000 manuscript pages before I do ‘m done … and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed I add them in. And of course the butterfly effect will work too: Those of you who follow this Not A Blog will know that I’ve been talking about it since the first season.

“There are characters who never made it to the screen and others who died in the series but still live in the books. If nothing else has happened, readers will find out what happened to Jeyne Poole, Lady Stoneheart, Penny and her pig happened, Skahaz Shavepate, Arianne Martell, Darkstar, Victarion Greyjoy, Ser Garlan the Galant, Aegon VI and a host of other big and small characters that the series’s viewers never met … of a kind …

“Book or show, what will be the” true “ending? It’s a stupid question.”

And after so many years of waiting, it will be ready soon, right? At first we didn’t think. But Martin has now made it clear that the end (or at least the beginning of the end) comes earlier than you think.

Amidst the aftermath of the catastrophic last season of GOT, GRRM’s blog posted last May’s progress on the novels since the release of A Dance With Dragons in 2011, THE WINTER WINCH AND A SPRING DREAM are not over yet. The DREAM has not even started. I won’t start writing volume seven until I’ve finished volume six, “he wrote.

He then announced that he thought the sixth novel that most closely covers the White Walkers than the Battle of Winterfell we’ve received on the shows will be available in bookstores in 2020. He made the claim a post to which he replied Air New Zealand’s offer to put him in a remote cabin to get the focus he needed to end the novels once and for all.

“As for the completion of my book … I’m afraid New Zealand would distract me too much. The best thing to do is get myself here in Westeros for the nonce. But I’ll tell you – if I don’t have the winds of winter in my hand, when I arrive in New Zealand for Worldcon here you have my formal written permission to lock me up in a little hut on White Island overlooking Lake Sulfuric Acid until I’m done, just as long as the fumes are not screwing up my old DOS word processor, I’m fine is good. ”

Martin is already planning a trip south in August this year, which currently gives him exactly 7 months. Set the timers.

Martin speculated even more that he had finished the novels a long time ago, but the release of The Winds of Winter was delayed until HBO had aired the last season of Game of Thrones. Martin even went straight to the rumors.

“Why should my publishers … ever agree? They earn millions and millions of dollars every time a new Ice & Fire book comes out, just like me. Delaying doesn’t make sense. Why should HBO want the books delayed “The books help create interest in the show, just as the show arouses interest in the books.”

“I’m still busy. As a producer, I have five shows in development at HBO (some have nothing to do with the world of Westeros at all),” he said in a previous blog post, “two at Hulu, one I am involved in a number of feature projects, some based on my own stories and books, others on material created by others.

“There are these short films that I want to make, adaptations of classic stories by one of the most brilliant, quirky and original authors that our genre has ever produced. I consulted a video game from Japan. And then there is Meow Wolf …”

Martin has now made it clear that the end of the novels when they arrive will be very different from that of the television program. “People know an end – but not the end,” said Martin in an interview with the German newspaper Welt. “The makers of the TV show had overtaken me, which I wasn’t expecting.”

The author also confirmed speculation that season eight, if it had gone according to the plans of the widespread show runners Benioff and Weiss, would not have existed at all. “It would not be my decision at this point because HBO controls the film rights for Game of Thrones,” he said. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss actually wanted to end the saga with three major films after the seventh season … The managers said: ‘We produce TV programs, we are not in the cinema area.'”

For now, fans have to come to terms with every deal they can scrape together from the last season of the show. Whether Martin’s intended end reflects what we saw on the screen is another matter entirely.

