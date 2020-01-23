advertisement

George Paton could have moved to the top of the line as a leading candidate to become the Browns’ next general manager.

Paton, currently deputy director general of the Minnesota Vikings, spent January 22nd at Brown’s headquarters in Berea for a second interview to accept the job that started when John Dorsey and team owner Jimmy Haslam split up on December 31st, when Dorsey did not separated accept a downgrade.

Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam said on January 2 that he would let the new head coach influence the hiring of the next general manager. That was before the search committee appointed Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

Stefanski was an assistant coach with the Vikings from 2006-2019. He and Paton worked together in Minnesota for 13 years.

Paton’s main competition for this job comes from Andrew Berry, vice president of football operations for the Eagles. Berry worked in Browns’ front office from 2006 to 2008.

Haslam hired Berry four years ago when he promoted salary manager Sashi Brown to Director of Football Operations. Brown, Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta and Berry carried out the design of the Browns in 2016 and 2017.

Paton had other chances of becoming general manager, but declined the chance of G.M. the New York Jets. He is considered an enthusiastic talent assessor.

Berry was still with the Browns when he and DePodesta preferred to hire Stefanski over Freddie Kitchens in 2019. Stefanski would have a connection to both candidates if Haslam would ultimately switch to Berry.

The new general manager will have the final say on the 53-man list, no matter who gets the job, Haslam said.

Stefanski will have the final say on matchday.

