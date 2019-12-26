advertisement

The Rise of Skywalker finally out, and cash in at the checkout despite what reviewers had to say. But whatever critics say, The Rise of Skywalker is a pretty sight to experience in a theater before watching it at home, even if you realize that there is something annoying about the plot that could ruin the original trilogy (I have already explained what it is in our spoiler-filled review of The Rise of Skywalker).

But it appears that that decision, which ultimately influenced the course of the entire film, may not have happened under George Lucas, according to recent comments from the Star Wars premiere. Before we continue, you must know that some spoilers follow below.

The resurrection of Palpatine was plagued long before the launch of The Rise of Skywalker, and we knew he would make an unexpected comeback in the film. But the problem with the presence of the emperor is that it makes no sense because the plot offers no decent explanations for how back. He lives, he is still powerful, and he is very influential, able to gather an army that is more formidable than Father ever had. And that all happened in the background, where the emperor could hide his presence and continue his plans to recapture the Milky Way for decades before it was finally discovered.

The Rise of Skywalker makes us guess at Palpatine, and no matter how loyal a Star Wars fans you are, this does not mean that there is just no good explanation for how it happened.

This brings us to the comments of Ian McDiarmid about his retribution of the role of Palpatine for The Rise of Skywalker, comments he made at the UK premiere in an interview with DigitalSpy (via We Got This Covered).

Like most fans, the actor believed that Palpatine was dead forever. And that’s because George Lucas told him:

I thought I was dead! I thought he was dead. Because when we did Return of the Jedi, and I was shot that shoot to Galactic Hell, (he was dead). And I said, “Oh, is he coming back?” And (George) said, “No, he’s dead.” (Laughs) So I just accepted that. But then of course I didn’t know I was going to do the prequels, so in a way he wasn’t dead, because we went back to visit him again when he was a young man. But I was completely surprised by this.

That does not mean that Lucas would have made a better trilogy or a better episode IX. He stopped making Star Wars movies years ago and doubled that when he sold Lucas movie to Disney.

But until Disney decided to wake up Palpatine again, the Star Wars cannon had disappeared forever. And in every Lucas version of Episode IX, we probably wouldn’t have had a logic-defying villain to deal with.

Image source: Star Wars

