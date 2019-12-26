advertisement

It seems that in Star Wars, George Lucas would never have brought Palpatine back from the dead.

The return of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has become one of the most controversial points in the final entry of the Skywalker saga. Given that Palpatine played no role in “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi”, some “Star Wars” fans criticize the “Rise of Skywalker” writer J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio for accidentally reviving the Sith villain, only to draw a broader conclusion about George Lucas’ main story Star Wars. However, according to Palatinate actor Ian McDiarmid, Lucas never intended to revive the malicious character.

“I thought I was dead!” McDiarmid said recently in a video interview about Digital Spy. “I thought he was dead. Because when we did” Return of the Jedi “and I was thrown into galactic hell, he was dead. And I said,” Oh, is he coming back? ” And (George) said, “No, he’s dead.” So I just accepted that. But then of course I didn’t know that I would do the prequels. In a way, he wasn’t dead because we visited him again as a young man. But that totally surprised me. “

Palpatine first appeared as a hologram in “The Empire Strikes Back” and then played a leading role in “The Return of the Jedi”. McDiarmid repeated the character in Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel, in which Palpatine is portrayed as a politician who is secretly a man Sith and uses manipulation to transform the Galactic Republic into an empire. Palpatine is killed in “Return of the Jedi” by Darth Vader. As McDiarmid says, this was the end Lucas had imagined for the character, and Palpatine shouldn’t go on living to torment the galaxy like he does in “Rise of Skywalker”.

Lucasfilm’s president, Kathleen Kennedy, has said that it was always the plan to bring Palpatine back in the third film of the new “Star Wars” trilogy, but some fans are skeptical when you consider that Palpatine’s return is not in “The Force.” Awakens ”was anchored. Colin Trevorrow, who was hired to direct “The Rise of Skywalker” before dropping out due to creative differences, told Empire Magazine that Palpatine was never a factor in the film’s development.

“Bringing the emperor back was an idea to J.J. brought to the table when he got on board, ”Trevorrow said. “It’s honestly something I’ve never thought about. I recommend him for it. It was a difficult story and he found the key.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters across the country.

