The contested celebrity chef George Calombaris launched his Toorak mansion when his famous restaurants were on the verge of collapse.

The ex-MasterChef judge could raise millions in his French provincial-style house just for sale.

It takes approximately two weeks for the chef to sell his four-bedroom vacation home in Safety Beach at an auction on Australia Day for $ 1.01 million.

Public records show that the great Toorak’s house is in the name of Calombaris’ wife Natalie Tricarico. CoreLogic records show they bought it for $ 4.75 million in 2013.

The family defied the locals when they lived in the house after adding a gym to the back yard.

Neighbor Helen Elsworth previously told that

Herald Sun.The addition was a “hideous black box” and Calombaris was “the worst neighbor I’ve had in my life”.

His company, Made Establishment, has since repaid wages and salaries of $ 7.8 million after saying that it underpaid more than 500 employees in 2017.

The Calombaris restaurant kingdom could already appoint a volunteer administrator today as the chef meets with creditors to outline plans for the business.

The managing director of Kay & Burton South Yarra, Ross Savas, confirmed that he had listed the property and was negotiating with the Calombaris family about the upcoming sale.

A price guide for the house, which is for sale as part of an expression of interest campaign, has not yet been confirmed.

Brad Willmott, lawyer for the buyer of Pursuit Property, said the family is likely to “capitalize” on the five-bedroom house.

“It is in a small court near Lansdowne Rd. It will appeal to business people and families who are mining large plots in the area,” said Willmott.

“There used to be a whole bunch of trees in the back yard, but these were replaced by some new ones.”

According to Mark Hawthorne, Calombaris media officer, the chef was unavailable for comment.

It is known that the couple recently bought another property on the Mornington Peninsula in Arthur’s Seat.

