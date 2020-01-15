advertisement

Geology students from the Joseph Wright Center at Derby College Group spent a week studying dormant volcanoes in Tenerife as part of their study program.

Field tasks included measuring the fall of rocks through a ravine, examining the rock walls to determine the history of eruptions over time, and examining the areas left by major landslides that have caused tsunamis thousands of miles away.

Patrick Ring, director of the JWC science and math team, said, “It was an amazing experience for the students.

“In addition to acquiring practical skills that will greatly benefit their studies, they have acquired valuable teamwork and project management skills that will be invaluable for their future university studies and professional life.

“The group’s cultural mix also allowed them to prepare and share home cooking from around the world, including India, Pakistan and South Africa.”

