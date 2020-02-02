advertisement

SC Vipers players celebrate the winner of Wasswa on Sunday against Onduparaka FC. (PHOTO / Sanyuka TV)

Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC 1-0 Onduparaka FC

Sainte-Marie stadium, Kitende

Sunday, 02-02-2020

The SC Vipers recorded their first victory under Fred Kajoba by beating Onupupaka FC 1-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Sunday afternoon.

advertisement

The Venoms, who drew 0-0 against Mbarara City FC in Kajoba’s first game after replacing Edward Golola, had to thank captain of the day Geofrey Wasswa as he scored the only goal in the game.

The defenseman scored his first goal of the season with a free kick after signing January that Paul Mucureezi had been fouled just outside the box in the 56th minute.

The Vipers had other chances to score more, but Farook Musisi rocked the crossbar from a layoff from Mucureezi.

Rahmat Ssenfuka and Bobosi Byaruhanga also forced Onusuparaka goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa to make decent saves.

Mucureezi who was looking for his second goal as Venom saw a volley hit the side net after being put in place by the well-warned head of Fahad Bayo.

Visitors also had a chance to score but failed to capitalize.

The best opening went to Bashir Bheyo who shot Fabien Mutombora hard after being played by Jamal Malish.

The three points earned ensure that the Vipers tighten their grip on first place and now drop to 46 points for the season.

The three league champions are now five points ahead of second-place KCCA FC, who lost 2-1 away to URA FC on Friday.

For Onduparaka FC, they remain 5th with 30 points in 20 games.

In their next assignments, the Vipers will be absent from BUL FC next Sunday while Onduparaka will welcome Express to Arua two days before.

How the two teams started

Vipers SC

Fabien Mutombora, Paul Willa, Farouk Musisi, Jacob Okao, Geoffrey Wasswa, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Karim Watambala, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Paul Mucureezi, Innocent Wafula, Fahad Bayo

Onduparaka FC

Yusuf Wasswa, Richard Ayiko, Alex Gasper, Rashid Mohammed, Denis Andama, Hassan Muhamood, Rajab Kakooza, Gibson Adinho, Ezra Bida, Rashid Okocha, Julius Malingumu

The other matches played on Sunday

-Express FC 0-1 Mbarara City FC

-Proline 0-1 Kyetume FC

-Wakiso Giants FC 1-1 Bright Stars FC

comments

advertisement