As befits a certain age, I fell asleep shortly before midnight on December 31 and almost instantly sank into a deep, dream-filled sleep.

The following dream brought me forward to December 2020 and reviewed the changes in BC’s public education system that brought many aspects of public education into an ideal educational world that we dreamers preferred.

The government, for example, had finally realized that the last 30 years of BC’s “school wars” had achieved little with multiple strikes, lockouts, strikes, and closures.

A 2020 summit of government officials, the B.C. The teachers’ association, school trustees, superintendents, headmasters, internal and external workers and parent groups had come to the conclusion that the existing dispute settlement mechanisms had failed catastrophically, and as a first mandate, the summit agreed with the idea that, despite the inevitable Contact differences at school would remain open to children in classes and children would never be sent home because the adults could not compromise, because an uninterrupted upbringing was much more important to our children than political points in contract disputes.

My dream showed that the government, knowing that even the most successful companies had to convince consumers that the product was desirable, had set up a separate Department of the Department of Education that highlighted the success stories of individuals, schools, and school districts.

Given that property owners in B.C. With no choice to pay for public education, the government regularly provided evidence from school districts and individual schools that what taxpayers paid was successful and worthwhile.

The B.C. The School Trustees Association, usually a controversial group, was concerned about the news that the Prince Edward Island government had reluctantly reinstated school authorities for English-speaking schools, while some provinces continued to criticize the role of school authorities.

BCSTA was aware of the many different concerns in its ranks and now urged the boards not to focus on small and large P policies, but to promote progressive educational initiatives.

Predictably, like most dreams, my dream included thoughts about teaching and learning. Knowing that excellent teacher quality is the only identifiable factor that promotes student progress, my dream went into the possibilities of an innovative approach to teacher preparation that, like most other jobs, enables teachers to enter the first year of their life Can start work.

“Advisory teachers”, experienced educators at all levels, would be financially supported to support and accompany teachers in the first school year with frequent, informal observations in the classroom.

Up to six assessments would be conducted during the year before a final qualification was issued.

Likewise, my dream saw extended and classroom-oriented teaching programs for prospective school and district administrators.

These opportunities focused on promoting excellent teaching and learning and would be a prerequisite for any teacher wishing to apply for a school or district leadership position.

Most dreams involve some kind of music, and my dream was no exception when I found that the role of K-12’s music and performing arts programs had been enhanced in all schools.

According to researchers, making music not only has surprising benefits for language learning, but also for improving memory and focusing attention.

Similarly, in 2020, the often misguided role of counseling services in public schools had increased significantly, according to a report by the Canadian Mental Health Association that up to 20 percent – or one in five – of young Canadians in 2019 was affected by many, many psychological Disorders that somehow need to be accommodated in classrooms where teachers work with children every day.

When my dream of 2020 became diffuse due to the morning light, I thought I heard that the students were talking somewhere in the distance about how the addition of a component for the self-assessment of the pupils was now added to the conventional standardized test measures for the progress of the pupils and how they are new This component helped them to “own” their own learning by teaching them to identify their own skills gaps and see where to focus their attention as they progress.

Shortly before waking up, I finally saw numbers – household numbers and large numbers – but numbers that confirmed public education eventually followed the leadership of business, commerce, and commerce to suit their environment in a proper way to fully incorporate them into everyday life and the Adapting work, social interaction and learning opportunities for people with special needs.

No place in reality for dreamers, you say? Brazilian writer Paulo Coehlo wrote: “When a person really wants something, the whole universe conspires to help that person realize his dream.”

gfjohnson4@shaw.ca

Geoff Johnson is a former headmaster.

