With America Ferrera as executive producer, this stylish series of first-generation Chicano authors developed from a successful web series.

Netflix may have disappointed Latinx viewers when it canceled the beloved “One Day at a Time”, but the streamer hopes that the dynamic new series “Gentefied” will help alleviate the pain. The all-new series, set in the fast-growing Boyle Heights neighborhood in East Los Angeles, started out as a web series before heading to Netflix. “Gentefied” was written by first generation Chicano authors Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez and is the latest television show to emerge from a web series that made waves at its premiere in Sundance in 2017.

According to the official synopsis: “Gentefied” was created by two first-generation Chicano authors and is a half-hour dramatic comedy adapted from Sundance’s digital favorite of the same name from 2017. In this bilingual series about family, community, brown love, and the displacement that disturbs everything, three Mexican-American cousins ​​fight to pursue the American dream, even if the same dream threatens the things they care about: theirs Neighborhood, her immigrant grandfather and the family’s taco shop. The Spanglish Dramedy takes place in a rapidly changing Los Angeles and will control important topics such as identity, class and the balance between fame and honor and translate memes for their parents. Most of all, Gentefied will settle once and for all with how to pronounce Latinx. In a love letter to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities, creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez hope that Gentefied will rock their little cousins ​​Adidas, Hoops, and big dreams on the canvas as they have only dreamed of. grow up. “

Though Netflix calls the show a dramedy, the fast-paced half-hour episodes and charismatic characters are as lively and entertaining as any comedy. The three main characters encountered unique problems in the Latinx community: there is a chef trying to impress the restaurant industry, which is dominated by white men, a dutiful grandson with engagement problems and an aspiring painter who juggles with her daughter and friend.

Gentefied is a Netflix production with Joaquín Cosío, Karrie Martin, JJ Soria and Carlos Santos. They are produced by Charles D. King and Kim Roth from MACRO, America Ferrera from Take Fountain, Teri Weinberg from Yellow Brick Road and Aaliyah Williams.

“Gentefied” premieres on Netflix on February 21. Check out the following trailer.

