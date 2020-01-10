advertisement

It’s hard to beat this marriage proposal, which combines fiction and reality, animation, and live action in Massachusetts in an ambitious way.

Anyone can get on their knees, but Boston filmmaker Lee Loechler rewrote the idea of ​​marriage proposal when he genuinely hacked his girlfriend’s favorite movie, Disney’s animated “Sleeping Beauty,” to ask for her hand.

The fourth stunt broke through the fourth wall with a unique mixture of animation and reality: Loechler literally animated his girlfriend to the film and let Prince Charming throw a ring out of the screen. Today Loechler shared the video on YouTube. See below.

“It doesn’t happen every day that you make a suggestion to your high school sweetheart,” Loechler wrote on YouTube. “For the past six months, I’ve worked with an illustrator to animate my friend and me for their favorite film, Sleeping Beauty. On 12/30/19 I asked the question in a theater full of friends and family members. “

The ambitious proposal included that Loechler installed a “Sleeping Beauty” demonstration in the Coolidge Screening Room in Brookline, Massachusetts. The video was shared on Thursday by Art House Convergence. An email said: “On December 30, a young man rented the Coolidge Screening Room to his girlfriend for a surprise suggestion. “Sleeping Beauty” is her favorite film, so he hired someone to animate a wrong ending by making them the main characters, and his onscreen character throws a ring so that he “catches” it in real life. He went to great lengths to make this look like a real screening, even made fake movie tickets (so the girlfriend actually inadvertently invited HIM to her own suggestion) and made strangers from Reddit show up so it wasn’t just her family in the room. “

The proposal already makes the hearts of many editors beat faster. Loechler made it without a hint of fear and without any technical problems. “The only thing that is better than seeing the smartest person I know completely amazed is knowing that we will be happy after living together,” Löchler wrote on Instagram. Here is the clip.

