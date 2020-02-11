advertisement

Genesco Inc. moves its headquarters but does not leave its hometown of Nashville.

The company announced yesterday that its corporate headquarters, located at 1415 Murfreesboro Road since 1965, will move to “535 Marriott Drive in” a little over a year. Genesco’s new excavations will occupy approximately two-thirds of the 310,000 square meter area.

“It is an exciting time for Genesco and our new plant will be a great place to work,” said President and CEO Mimi Vaughn in a statement. “With our new premises, our shared services and businesses, including Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Genesco’s licensed brands – including Levi’s Footwear, Dockers Footwear and Bass Footwear – can better serve our employees, suppliers and customers and our next wave of growth will be easier. “

In addition to opening at the new location, the company announced plans to create new jobs over the next five years and to invest more than $ 30 million in Davidson County, which is headquartered in Nashville.

“Genesco has been a proud partner of the Middle Tennessee community for the past 95 years,” added Vaughn. “We look forward to investing in our exceptionally talented and committed people and in society as we begin our next growth chapter as a leading footwear-focused company.”

Genesco has made some significant changes in its business over the past year. Earlier this month, Vaughn, previously SVP and COO, took the top position in the specialist retail group and became the first woman in power. In December, the company announced a $ 33.7 million acquisition of Togast LLC, based in New York. Togast LLC specializes in the development, procurement and sale of licensed shoes.

In the third-quarter financial report released on December 6, Genesco’s adjusted earnings were $ 1.33 per share, taking analyst bets of $ 1.08 and last year’s 97-cent values ​​into account. Although sales decreased from $ 539.8 million to $ 537.3 million (analysts had forecast $ 540.6 million), sales in the same store increased 3%.

