advertisement

A whole new program of unique encounters on the life of two people in search of love, as its title suggests, from different generations.

Love is in the air and just in time for Valentine’s Day. ‘Generation Dating’ will pair Declan, a 23-year-old student from DCU, with MJ, 71, in the hope that the two generations will enlighten each other with great wisdom and knowledge in dating.

Living in a world completely oblivious to slippery words, ghost and catfishing, will Declan be able to pass on valuable knowledge to MJ? And will 71-year-old school methods open the young student’s wandering eyes?

MJ, who recently returned from America to Ireland, is full of energy and full of beans and wants nothing more than to meet someone to share the rest of his life with. She has an incredible life story to share and hopes to get a taste of the latest tips and tricks to get back on the market.

advertisement

Declan meanwhile has no problem playing on the pitch – but he has trouble maintaining a meaningful relationship. He says he would like to meet the right girl, but never seems to find her.

Although awkward at first, the two hopes of meeting form an unlikely new friendship. However, the deal is this – the two must try to find a match for the other. So, will one or the other succeed in his hunt?

Here are some of the actions we can expect from tonight’s show.

You are never too old for Tinder 🙌

Discover the whole new generation of meetings, Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Virgin Media One #GenerationDating pic.twitter.com/DMv2c2z9Pr

– Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) February 10, 2020

‘Generation Dating’ will be broadcast this evening at 10 p.m. on Virgin Media One.

.

advertisement