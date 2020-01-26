advertisement

Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu receives a service promoting the tolerance policy (PHOTO / Authorization)

KAMPALA – National coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party, Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, said that the award given to him by Pastor Joseph Sserwadda was recognition of the hope of a nation.

General Muntu received on Sunday January 26, 2020 an award for the promotion of the policy of tolerance and non-violence by Pastor Sserwadda at the Victory Christian Center Ndeeba in Kampala.

And the former chairman of the FDC said that the price was not his but for all peace-loving Ugandans.

“This award is not the result of an individual effort. It comes at the expense of thousands of Ugandans with whom I have had the honor of working all my life. It is a recognition of the hope d “a nation; that sooner or later we will live the peaceful transition of power. And that our policy will change to focus on the ruled rather than the rulers,” he said.

“I humbly receive it on behalf of all Ugandans, at home and abroad, who are doing everything they can, however they know, to make this dream a reality,” he said. he adds.

