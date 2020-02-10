advertisement

General David Muhoozi asked soldiers to use the Presidential Support Fund to build wealth (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – Defense Chief General David Muhoozi asked the soldiers to use, for appropriate use, a presidential fund to support spousal groups organized and registered by the UPDF.

General Muhoozi met with senior UPDF officials at the army headquarters in Mbuya.

He said the fund was the result of the President’s recent observation that spouses of the UPDF needed help to develop.

“Let us be more united in imposing responsibility. Put systems in place to know who to blame and who to credit, “said General Muhoozi.

General Leopold Kyanda, UPDF Land Force Chief of Staff, urged members to inject money into small income-generating activities such as poultry, apiary and pigsty; so that they can benefit from the accumulated profits.

“This is an important initiative. Make the most of it by maintaining its objective of increasing the income of soldiers’ wives, “he said.

The UPDF chief political brigadier, Brigadier General Henry Masiko, said the fund will expand employment opportunities and improve the quality of life for UPDF spouses and their children.

The fund will benefit all UPDF spouses from training and units.

The members present at the meeting received guidelines manuals to facilitate their operations and agreed to pay a small interest on each loan obtained to ensure the continuity and survival of the project.

Rebecca Mugume, head of the UPDF spouses office, said the money will be available in the respective formations and units, adding that management committees have been formed to guard against any inconsistencies.

The commanders attended the meeting with their political commissars from the departments, divisions, specialized and independent units as well as representatives of the spouses, among others.

