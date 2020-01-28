advertisement

January 28, 2020 Steve Hanley

Since the Dodge brothers built a factory there in 1911, there has been a car factory along the border between the cities of Detroit and Hamtramck. In 1980 the site was taken over by a large domain by General Motors after a bitter battle with the local community. GM has demolished the original building and replaced it with a new factory. GM is building Chevrolet and Cadillac sedans there, but times have changed and the plant would be closed in June 2019 because the sales of sedans plummeted. It was added to a list of 5 factories that the company had identified as a surplus.

One of the results of UAE’s 6-week strike against GM last year is that GM will keep the Hamtramck plant open, according to a Detroit News report. The company says it will invest $ 2.2 billion to reconfigure the electric vehicle manufacturing facility and Cruise Origin, an autonomous electric shuttle unveiled last week. That’s according to a letter that was sent to factory workers last Friday by Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of global manufacturing for General Motors.

According to Johnson’s letter, the production of an electric pickup, which is likely to be sold as a Hummer, will begin in late 2021. An electric SUV is expected to follow soon after the electric pickup is launched and will most likely be a Cadillac on be placed on the market when it arrives. In total, GM says it will offer 20 electric vehicles by 2030, according to The Verge. But whether that means that battery electricity or plug-in hybrids or mild hybrids are currently unclear. GM has been very good at promising things lately, but not so good at keeping those promises.

The Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans are scheduled to stop production at the Hamtramck plant at the end of February. The plant will then be closed for a few months, so that reconfiguration for building electric vehicles can begin, a process that can take up to 18 months. Part of the factory may be devoted to assembling battery packs.

The new iteration of the plant would have 2,200 employees, which is about a quarter of the number of people working at its peak, but much better than the zero number of employees the company had in mind when it considered closing down along the plant.

No start date for the Cruise Origin has been announced. “I think a lot of work is needed before they are ready to implement,” Sam Abuelsamid, chief analyst at Navigant Research, told Detroit News.

In addition to new investments in the Hamtramck plant, General Motors recently entered into a partnership with LG Chem, where the two companies will invest $ 2.3 billion to rearrange the GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio into a battery production plant. So far, this factory is also on the list of surplus GM factories. The new facility will employ 1,100 employees.

Look for the new electric pickup from GM to debut in an advertisement with LeBron James that will be aired this Sunday during the Stupor Bowl competition.

