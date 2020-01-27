advertisement

New UDL recruits at a commissioning ceremony in the Katakwi district (PHOTO / File).

KATAKWI – Staff of the Local Defense Unit (LDU) in Karamoja have been warned against any attempt to rent firearms and uniforms to civilians in order to use them to commit crimes.

The warning was issued by Lt. Gen. Wilson Mabdai, the deputy chief of the defense forces on Friday, January 24, while distributing 3,000 LDUs who were undergoing training at the Olilim Army Training School in Katakwi district.

“Today, we welcome you to the UPDF family, but please keep discipline and protect weapons. No pistol or uniform should be rented to civilians for committing crimes,” he warned.

Brig. Joseph Balikudembe, the commander of the 3rd division, explained that the 3,000 staff members had been recruited from the regions of the 3rd division which include Teso, Sebei, Bugisu, Busogo and Karamoja.

Brig. Balukudembe said staff have been in training since September 19 of last year and will be deployed to various military units in Karamoja to help the UPDF get rid of the resurrection from cattle theft in Karamoja .

The Karamoja region has been peaceful for more than a decade after the government continued the disarmament exercise, but last year the region was panicked when Karimojong resuscitated the theft of cattle.

“You will be deployed to various units in Karamoja and we expect you to use the same tactics you learned during the training to overcome theft of cattle and protect the country,” said Brig Balukudembe.

Representatives from Karamoja, Teso, Sebei and Bugisu districts attended the distribution ceremony.

Recruitment of UDLs in Karamoja was led by President Museveni in 2010 after Karimojong leaders stressed that recruiting Karimojong youth to UDLs would help get rid of cattle theft because they knew the ways of the thief’s army to recruit the reformed warriors of Karimojong.

