The New Jersey Devils rested on Sunday General Manager Ray Shero, hours before the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Newark, N.J.

Assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald will take over a temporary base while Famer Martin Brodeur’s Hockey Hall will serve as a hockey operations adviser, according to the team.

The move comes just over a month after Shero fired coach John Hynes. Assistant Alain Nasreddine has served as interim head coach of the Devils, who reside in the basement of the Metropolitan Division with a 16-21-7 record going into Sunday’s game.

“Ray is a talented hockey executive and I am confident that he will have great success in the future,” Devils managing partner and chairman Josh Harris said in a statement. However, Ray and I are in agreement that the Devils should move in a new direction and that this change is in the best interest of the team.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will begin an official search for a new general manager. We are very optimistic about our future and have a lot of talent, on and off the ice. “

Shero, 57, served as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ general manager for nine seasons (2006-14) before replacing Lou Lamoriello as the Devils GM in May 2015.

New Jersey started the season with play-off aspirations after winning former Norris Trophy receiver P.K. Subban and fractured forward Wayne Simmonds in the offseason.

“Our organization remains deeply committed to creating a lasting winning franchise,” Harris said. “Our fans deserve nothing but the best hockey. We thank them for their continued support as we work toward our goals. “

