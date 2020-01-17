advertisement

The prize consists of a brand new 69 or 70 MG ZS EV Exclusive plate in the color of the model chosen by the winner. The plate will depend on the immediate availability of the colors of the model chosen for delivery.

MG accessories are not included in the price. MG Motor UK holds the price offered from the moment the competition is live until the end of the transfer.

The price is non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available.

The prize will be awarded to the MG dealer partner closest to the winners within 90 days of the contest closing date.

This contest is open only to UK residents aged 18 or over at the time of the draw, with the exception of employees of MG Motor UK Limited, MG Dealer Partners and Reach and their affiliates, their families and agencies.

Only one participant per household will be accepted. All subsequent entries will be removed from the contest.

If the winner cannot be contacted by MG Motor UK within 7 days of notification of their winner status by e-mail, MG Motor UK reserves the right to then select another winner, who will then have 7 days to accept the prize following the same contact routes as the original winner.

The original winner will have no right to claim the prize after the selection of the alternative winner.

If the contest is over and the prize is awarded successfully, the prize will be transferred by MG Motor UK to the contest winner using the V5 for the car.

This must be done before handing over the car. The winner is responsible for all ownership costs and processes, including but not limited to vehicle taxation and insurance.

The MG ZS EV is ideal for school management and the environment

(Image: Jonathan Fleetwood 2018)

MG Motor UK will have no responsibility for the price once the discount is completed.

MG Motor UK does not imply or give any guarantee, accept any evaluation of the price or guarantee the technical control in any form whatsoever.

The participant must make his own decision through his own inquiries and legal advice before entering the competition.

The prize will only be as awarded at the time of the draw, no money or alternative will be offered under any circumstances.

The delivery of the prize is the sole responsibility of the winner, from the location of their nearest MG dealer, unless prior agreement between MG Motor UK and the winner.

Travel costs to collect the car are not included and must be covered by the winner.

The winner must provide proof of identity and proof of participation in the competition when the prize is awarded.

The winner agrees to authorize MG Motor UK to post their information on social media in accordance with the privacy policy. The name of the winner will be published on social media to announce the winner of the contest.

The winner also accepts, upon acceptance of the prize, that he may be required to have photos and / or videos taken for promotional purposes, both directly after his victory and in any future promotional material.

MG Motor UK reserves the right to modify these terms and conditions at any time. Any changes will be immediately posted on the contest home page. PLC standard scope rules apply – see here for more details.



