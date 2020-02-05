advertisement

Gene Reynolds, co-founder of “M * A * S * H” and former President of the Directors Guild of America, passed away at the age of 96.

The news was confirmed in two statements Tuesday by DGA President Thomas Schlamme and former National Executive Director Jay D. Roth.

“Gen’s impact on the modern Directors Guild of America has been significant and sustainable,” said Schlamme. “During his two terms as President, he devoted himself to improving the guild’s inclusiveness – expanding the leadership base, encouraging younger members to take leadership positions, strengthening relationships between feature directors, encouraging the industry to improve diversity, and more Agreements to work on modifying the DGA so that filmmakers on a budget can benefit from DGA membership. Gen’s commitment to the guild continued long after his presidency ended. He regularly attended meetings of the Board and Council of Western Directors and never hesitated to share his thoughts. He was passionate about this guild, enthusiastic about his belief, and committed to the end. “

“Gene was president when I became National Executive Director,” said Roth. “He was determined to revitalize and modernize the guild and lay the foundation for its future growth. He was very interested in diversity and expanded the guild’s leadership base, and his passion for the DGA never wavered. “

Reynolds was President of the Directors Guild of America for four years from 1993. He started his career as an actor and worked as a contract player for MGM in the 1930s before switching to screenwriter and director.

Together with Larry Gelbart, he created “M * A * S * H” in 1972 and received several Emmy nominations for his work on the celebrated war comedy. His other TV credits include “Room 222”, “Anna and the King”, “Lou Grant” and “Blossom”. As a director, he directed episodes of shows such as “Leave It to Beaver”, “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Hogan’s Heroes”.

