advertisement

Gene Corrigan died on January 24 at the age of 91.

It didn’t take long for the eulogies to arrive.

Duke claimed Corrigan. He is in Dukes Sports Hall of Fame.

advertisement

But the University of Virginia claimed it. This also applied to Notre Dame, Washington and Lee, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the NCAA, the National Football Federation, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and probably half a dozen I left out.

His nephew Jim Corrigan says they were all right because Gene Corrigan felt they belonged to them all.

Gene Corrigan had a career and a life that was dazzling in depth and breadth. If it had anything to do with sport, he probably did it and he did it well. He was a soccer star at Duke and not only coached lacrosse but also soccer, basketball and soccer in high school, then Washington and Lee, then Virginia. He was sports director in Virginia from 1971 to 1980 and in Notre Dame from 1981 to 1987, followed by a decade as ACC Commissioner (1987 to 1997) and NCAA President (1995 to 1997).

In Virginia he even worked in sports information. I know a lot of people in the university sports information departments and I’m pretty sure none of them will see that their jobs lead to the president of the NCAA.

Gene Corrigan was born in Baltimore in 1928, the second of six children. In other words, he grew up during the Great Depression.

Jim Corrigan was one of Gen’s nephews and is the assistant basketball coach for women at Duke. Jim’s father James also played at Lacrosse with Duke.

He has some thoughts about what made his uncle do so well in what he did.

“He was never too big for his British. He grew up in a time when you had to do something to get it done. “

It was this kind of practical, practical approach that influenced Corrigan’s life. He was hired by Saint Pauls High School in Baltimore to coach lacrosse, but the deal also included coaching soccer, a sport that is new to him. Corrigan joked that he coached the first football game he had ever seen.

Jim Corrigan says Gene “didn’t start at the top. He was practical, learned what to learn, and applied wherever he went.”

One of the things he learned was the value of teamwork. Corrigan “got along well with everyone. It can refer to anyone, ”says Jim Corrigan. He was a consensus builder, the perfect example of the old saying that it is amazing what you can do if no one cares who gets the loan.

I have had the pleasure of interviewing Gene Corrigan several times and he went out of his way to make sure that someone else received the recognition. He once told me that his greatest gift was hiring the right people.

But it was during his tenure that Virginia was serious about competing with soccer and basketball. He hired Terry Holland in Virginia, Muffet McGraw in Notre Dame. During his tenure at ACC, his assistant Tom Mickle had set up the football bowl coalition. Gene Corrigan backed the ACC decision to add Florida State, dramatically improving the league’s ACC profile.

Corrigan was also one of the most media-friendly people you can imagine for someone in his position, perhaps because of his years of work in this arena, but also because of his basic decency.

He worked at high-level academic institutions and always prioritized academics.

And he didn’t broadcast. This is a man who introduced “No-Socks Fridays” at ACC as it sounds.

But he could bring the hammer with him if he had to.

In the mid-1990s, North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith and Clemson coach Rick Barnes got into a very public feud. Corrigan finally called her to her home in Greensboro and no doubt asked her to stop.

You knocked it off.

Corrigan made sport a pleasure and made it seem important. Jim Corrigan is not the only relative to pursue a career in sports. Gen’s son Boo is a sports director in the US state of North Carolina, another son Kevin has been the lacrosse coach of the men at Notre Dame since 1988, while son Tim has been the NBA for ESPN for decades.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s practically the family business. If you were a Corrigan, you probably did college sports, usually lacrosse, usually in Notre Dame.

Jim Corrigan says with today’s specialization we could never see someone like Gene Corrigan again. Jim recalls that he was with his uncle at a family reunion last summer, and says Gene was as always, sociable, self-deprecating, and funny.

It is difficult to find a better legacy.

advertisement