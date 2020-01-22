advertisement

The number of women on corporate boards in Alberta has been rising since the mandatory reporting began five years ago, new data shows.

Fish / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Companies with more women on their boards of directors have better environmental performance, according to new research from the University of Calgary.

The study – which looked at 857 firms in the S&P 1500 Composite Index, which represents about 90 percent of US stock market capitalization – compared each company’s board gender diversity with their performance on ESG (environmental metrics, social and governmental) rankings conducted by Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of corporate research.

The results show that especially in the extractive industries (such as oil and gas and mining), companies with more female board directors perform better on environmental issues, said study co-author Irene Herremans, professor in the sustainable development program at energy in the U of Haskayne School of Business C’s.

“We’re not saying that women make better decisions in this area, what we’re saying is that women bring different skills to the board,” Herreman said, adding that while the U of C study does not identify why women on a board increases environmental performance, other researchers have found that women tend to be more at risk. That could make women take a more preliminary approach to issues such as climate change, she said.

The study also reveals that women corporate directors often have backgrounds that give them direct expertise on environmental issues, whether they have worked for a nonprofit or environmental nonprofit, or have had any involvement in environmental issues through their work with the government or public works.

“We know from other research that women bring a greater variety of skills. Environmental performance, by its nature, tends to be a more complex problem and requires a variety of opinions to solve these problems, “Herremans said.

According to 2019 data released by the Alberta Insurance Commission, the number of women corporate directors in the province is on the rise after mandatory reporting of gender diversity began five years ago. However, women still hold only 14 percent of the province’s corporate board positions, and 30 percent of Alberta’s publicly traded companies have no women on their boards at all.

A report released in September by Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP said that nationwide, women hold 18.1 percent of corporate board positions in Canada, meaning Alberta is pursuing other jurisdictions. Osler’s report also says that only 12.8 percent of board members in the oil and gas industry in Canada are female, significantly lower than other industries.

Tanya van Biesen, CEO for Canada with Catalyst Inc., a global nonprofit that works with companies to accelerate women into leadership positions, said the U of C report is the latest in a growing body of evidence that suggest that companies do better with a range of voices around the table.

“When you have diversity at the table, the whole group ends up looking at the information more carefully, considering a wider range of options and eventually coming up with a more innovative solution,” she said.

Van Biesen added that given the growing attention to environmental issues, Alberta oil and gas companies would do well to seek a wider range of skills and experience when looking to fill vacancies.

“Maybe we should have reached for a broader talent base in order to help us overcome some of the challenges we are facing and help us reach the next iteration of what Canadian oil and gas will look like , “she said.

astephenson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

