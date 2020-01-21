advertisement

DANVILLE, Pa. – One of the largest employers in our region is hiring staff and opening a career center to assist with the process. The Geisinger Career Center will open next month in Mill Street in Danville.

“We are very excited about the possibility of having a street-side career center where everyone can just walk in and learn more about a career at Geisinger,” said Julene Campion, Geisinger’s vice president of talent management.

Geisinger employs more than 30,000 people at the 14 campuses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but the health system wants to attract more than 2,000 new employees. About half of those jobs will be in central Pennsylvania on the campuses of Geisinger’s Danville, Bloomsburg and Shamokin.

Geisinger wants to fulfill many other functions in addition to doctors and nurses.

“An environmental services technician, those are roles that help keep our patients’ rooms clean, for food workers, who bring our patients their food while they stay with us, for analysts in our IT department,” Campion said .

In the new career center, people can stop and look for open positions in all Geisinger hospitals. Guidelines will also be given for creating a resume and in some cases on-site interviews. Geisinger has worked closely with employees of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, which will be closed in March.

“They contacted us at our current location on Justin Drive and we helped them navigate through the application process,” Campion said.

