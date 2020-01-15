advertisement

SMOKING, scorching heat and a 60-minute rain shower crowned a day with wild weather in Geelong on Wednesday.

A month of rainfall fell over Avalon in an hour when an afternoon storm cell swept Geelong and the Bellarine Peninsula.

The gusts of wind reached 113 km / h, and between 3:00 p.m. and 4:20 p.m., 47 mm of rain fell at Avalon Airport, which delayed three flights and briefly stopped flight operations.

Remarkably, the Bureau of Meteorology announced that 20 mm was sunk in Avalon between 3:09 p.m. and 3:18 p.m.

Corner Barwon Terrace and Wood Street.

It came after the day when Scorcher started with the mercury that had reached 36.4C in Avalon

35.8 ° C on the Geelong racetrack at 1 p.m. – by 5 p.m. the temperature had dropped to 19.6 ° C and 11 mm of rain had fallen.

Strong winds also hit the Bellarine Peninsula, causing a large tree to crash through a building in Portarlington Caravan Park.

Flash floods on Barwon Terrace in South Geelong; Aberdeen St, Newtown and Body Pleasure Piercing on Lt Malop Street were observed by the Addy.

The SES was busy with 37 calls for help, the majority of whom needed help with structural damage and fallen trees.

A caravan park in Portarlington.

In the meantime, the smoke remaining over Geelong in the past few days is expected to clear by Thursday when the night winds shift the haze.

BOM senior forecaster Rod Dickson said visibility would improve, but warned that breathing space would be short and smoke would likely return on Saturday.

“The smoke is gradually becoming clearer. Even though we saw a southern wind change, it should be really clear on Thursday, ”said Dickson.

“We predict that the wind will return to Saturday and the smoke will return on Friday evening.”

The air quality forecast by the EPA will be “moderate to poor” on Thursday after being rated between “very poor” and “dangerous” on Wednesday.

Wild winds and lightning reports forced the authorities to close the beaches at Apollo Bay, Wye River, Aireys Inlet, Anglesea, Torquay and Barwon Heads.

The Kardinia Aquatic Center, the Lara Aquatic Center and the children’s pool at Eastern Beach were also closed by the Geelong Council.

“We do not recommend swimming in Eastern Beach until air quality improves and lifeguard patrols resume,” said a council spokesman.

Jeff Webb, regional director of state emergency services, said the crews were asked to report trees, roads, and flash floods.

“While it was a busy afternoon, there was no major damage. Nothing has resulted in someone being driven from home. “

Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, urged the public to take precautions by reducing exposure to smoke and limiting the time spent outdoors.

A spokesman for Barwon Health said the hospital’s emergency room experienced a small increase in smoke-related presentations late Tuesday afternoon.

Geelong is on the way to a cloudy summit with 20 ° C and a slight chance of rain on Thursday.

SES responds to the flood disaster in the shopping center.

EARLIER: Geelong residents will get some fresh air tomorrow thanks to the storm activity that afternoon.

But forecasters from the Bureau of Meteorology have warned that the respite from the haze that has swept the city will be short-lived and the smoke is expected to return by Saturday.

Mr. Dickson said individual showers could see that some areas could reach up to 40 mm while others would only get 1 mm.

“It will rain a little if the trough is moved through and (storm activity) at around 5pm – 6pm,” said Mr. Dickson.

“It will most likely be a hit and a miss.

Smoke haze devours the cement silos from Fyansford. Tourists wear masks in Geelong.

“The increase in humidity throughout the state can result in heavy rainfall. It might be hard, but a few miles away you might only get a few spits. “

Mr. Dickson said the winds would take the smoke away from Geelong by Thursday morning, which would bring clearer conditions until it was expected to come back on Saturday.

Sailing boats in Torquay through the fog.

Brett Sutton, Victoria’s chief health officer, said air quality in Melbourne and central Victoria would improve, while smoke levels in the east of Victoria would remain high for the foreseeable future.

Smoke haze over Corio Bay.

At 11:00 a.m., Geelong’s air quality was rated very poor, which became dangerous again by noon.

According to Sutton, the Victorians should continue to take precautions by being less exposed to smoke and spending less time outdoors.

According to the World Air Quality Index, Geelong briefly had the poorest air quality in the country at 9:00 p.m. on Monday and had an AQI rating of 475.

Lifeguards in Adventure Park in Wallington wear face masks.

A Barwon Health spokesman said the hospital emergency room experienced a small increase in smoke-related presentations late in the afternoon until early evening yesterday.

