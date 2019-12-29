advertisement

On New Year’s Eve to say goodbye to 2019 and to welcome 2020, a FREE firework display will take place on the Geelong coast.

Around 9:30 p.m. there is an early firework display for the children at dusk.

A second exhibition will take place at midnight to herald the new year.

Every place around the bay – from Western Beach to Eastern Beach – offers a good view of the sky show.

media_cameraNYE Fireworks on the Geelong Waterfront. CREDIT: Kylie Mackey.

Greater Geelong Mayor Stephanie Asher said fireworks by the water were a great way for the community to come together and usher in the new year.

“We encourage everyone to join in and have a good time as we celebrate the start of 2020,” she said.

“Please stay safe, take care of your friends and family and also take care of your pets if they are scared by fireworks.

“On behalf of the Council, Happy New Year to all members of the Greater Geelong Community.

“We hope that 2020 will bring happiness and health for everyone.”

The following streets are closed from Tuesday at 8 p.m. until after midnight:

■ Eastern Beach Rd between Moorabool St and Bellerine St.

■ Yarra St between Brougham St and Eastern Beach Rd, including the extension of Yarra St.

Pet owners are asked to protect their pets during this time.

