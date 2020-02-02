advertisement

Kerry 1-15 Galway 2-11

Kerry made a great escape home with a late goal from Paul Geaney, who turned the second half upside down.

Geaney’s goal came in the 71st minute and ensured that Austin Stack Park guests had a well-deserved lead. For much of the second half, the tribesmen looked at the more assertive and aggressive side and seemed to have the kingdom very much in the background.

Galway’s dominance in the second half was crowned by a brilliant single goal from Shane Walsh, who went past his marker and headed straight for the goal before passing Shane Ryan in the Kerry goal. Walsh’s goal gave Galway a lead of 2: 10 to 0: 14 in a pulsating encounter in a cauldron-like atmosphere in Tralee after 58 minutes.

James O’Donoghue’s half-time defeat – he was replaced by Tommy Walsh – seemed to upset the kingdom and lack the serenity that defined their offensive play in the first half of the game. After missing very few chances in the first half, Peter Keane’s goals dropped significantly in the second half.

Almost immediately after Shane Walsh’s goal, Stephen O’Brien almost had a goal of his own, but was rejected by an impressive Connor Gleeson. Another Shane Walsh point in the 59th minute seemed to have Galway in the driver’s seat. A black card for Cillian McDaid in the 63rd minute gave Kerry the chance to come back into play

It took a while for the kingdom to get there, but they finally got back on their feet when Geaney caused Kerry from a deep to a decent effect. The goal was to get out of Kerry’s top drawer – both David Clifford and O’Brien were involved in helping Geaney for the all-important goal. Seventy minutes have passed and everyone has space, 1-14 to 2-11.

In the hectic final moments, Kerry had a better chance of sealing the deal when Clifford shot a shot from a distance from a distance. Tommy Walsh recognized the opportunities and collected them before assisting Killian Spillane for the winner.

It was a hard blow for Pádraic Joyce and his men to do so well. The Joyce team will demonstrate their profligacy in the first half, where they have taken only six out of sixteen chances, with the kingdom often torn far behind. The green and gold conceded four chances in the first half, with the Tribesmen shooting only one of them through corner defender Johnny Heaney after 17 minutes.

Kerry moved very well with O’Donoghue on song and back to his best in the first half (he scored two brilliant points from the game) – and they retired before 0-10 to 1-5 during the break.

And while they rode their luck at times, the kingdom ended up there. Your unbeaten record in time.

Kerry: S. Ryan, J. Foley, G. Crowley, G. O’Sullivan, P. Murphy, S. Enright, G. White, L. Kearney, J. Barry, G. O’Brien, M. Burns (0: 2), S. O’Brien (0: 1)), J O’Donoghue (0-2), D Clifford (0-6, 0-3 free), P Geaney (1-2, 0-1 free) Subs: D O’Connor for G O’Brien (31 minutes), T Walsh (0-1) for J O’Donoghue (ht), D Moynihan for M Burns (55 minutes), K Spillane (0-1) for L Kearney (60 minutes),

Galway: C. Gleeson, J. Duane, S. Mulkerrin, J. Heaney (1-0), G. O’Donnell, J. Daly, C. McDaid (0: 1), R. Steede, C. D’Arcy, E. Brannigan, D. Comer (0: 2), 0-1 mark), F Ó Laoi, R Finnerty, S Walsh (1-4, 0-2 exempt), M Daly (0-1) Subs: S Kellly for J Duane (21 minutes), M Tierney for R Finnerty (ht), T Flynn for R Steede (41 minutes), L Costello for F Ó Laoi (47 minutes), A Varley for M Daly (54 minutes). Black card: C McDaid (63 minutes).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)

