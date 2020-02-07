advertisement

The reserve bank has kept its word and has kept its growth forecast unchanged until the end of the year, while continuing to insist that GDP from bushfires, droughts and corona viruses will be short-lived.

However, the chances of an increase in wages have worsened even as the gradual improvement in unemployment accelerates.

As announced three times this week, the central bank kept its growth forecast for the twelve months to December at 2.75 percent on Friday.

The summer fire and storm disasters also resulted in an expected downgrading of the short-term outlook.

In its February monetary policy statement, the RBA said the economy would only grow 2.0 percent by December 2019 and 2.0 percent by June 2020 – from 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent in November, respectively characterized.

RBA governor Philip Lowe said this after the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates at 0.75 percent.

He repeated the forecast on Wednesday at the Sydney press club and spoke on Friday before the Economic Committee of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament in Canberra.

The RBA shocked economists when it left the outlook for the year unchanged as concerns over the magnitude of economic suffering persisted after a hot summer full of fires and more recently after the outbreak of the corona virus.

Dr. Lowe’s opening speech at Friday’s hearing confirmed that Australia’s fundamentals remain strong.

The RBA statement shows that employment growth has slowed in the first half of the year, but is expected to accelerate as GDP improves.

However, the unemployment rate will improve earlier than previously thought – albeit at an ice age pace.

The unemployment rate for the year to December 2020 is estimated from 5.25 percent three months ago to 5.0 percent.

Unemployment is expected to slow from a whopping 5.0 percent to 4.75 percent in December 2021.

In the meantime, wage growth remains under control – no increase is expected in the foreseeable future, and downgrades are beginning to occur in both the near and long term.

The RBA moderated wage index expectations for the year to December 2021 from 2.3 percent to 2.2 percent, which figure should be maintained until June 2022.

Annual wage growth until June this year has been cut from 2.2 percent to 2.3 percent, but is expected to increase to 2.3 percent by December 2020.

The deputy governor of the RBA, Luci Ellis, proposed on Friday to promote this trend by systematically increasing the pension guarantee from 9.5 percent to 10 percent next year.

The Australian dollar fell from 67.21 cents to a three-day low of 67.14 cents after the AEDT statement was released around 1130.

Originally published unchanged as a GDP outlook, wages remain unchanged

