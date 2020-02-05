advertisement

GAZA – After returning to his fields for the first time in 14 years, Palestinian farmer Naser Abu Isaeed surveyed the numbers taken from the conflict on previously productive lands.

“I saw an empty area full of holes and weeds,” said Abu Isaeed, who once made fruit in tracts along Gaza’s volatile border with Israel.

He is one of about 600 Palestinian farmers who regained access to their fields across the border to cultivate crops under a project launched by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Citing security concerns, Israel has for years designated a 100m by 300m strip along its 40km (25 miles) long fence outside the borders of Gaza, a enclave ruled by the militant group Hamas.

The Palestinians say the policy has deprived them of large areas of agricultural land, cut into living conditions and reduced the space available to the two million dense population.

Under the ICRC project, launched in 2015, members of the Hamas-led Interior Ministry have cleared unexploded ordinances and other war materials from 40 per cent of the 2,500 hectares (1,012 hectares) that make up the border lands in that tract.

Abu Isaeed was one of 90 farmers whose lands were being rehabilitated by the ICRC in the third phase of the project, which began last August and will end with the harvest in May. Overall, the ICRC said that about 580 farmers have regained access to their land.

The fields were plowed, fertilized and planted with wheat by workers employed by the ICRC as part of the effort, organized in co-operation with Israeli authorities, the Gaza Ministry of Agriculture, local municipalities and farmer committees.

“We risk death every time we enter the land,” said Serhey Abu Mandeel, 71, citing its proximity to the border, which is monitored by the Israeli military. He and his family owned 12 acres planted with peas, soybeans, wheat and lentils.

Like other Palestinian farmers, Abu Mandeel complained that the herbs sprinkled by producers in Israel were being transported by winds across the Gaza border and damaging fields there.

Farmers said the herbs have killed their crops. Gaza’s Ministry of Agriculture placed their losses at $ 1.25m since last December.

“We believe there must be a balance between safety concerns and the impact of herbicides on public health, the environment and the livelihoods of local people,” Gaza’s ICRC spokesman Suhair Zakkout told Reuters, adding that they were under discussion. with Israel on this issue. (Editing by Jeffrey Heller, William Maclean)

