Gayle King said she was “embarrassed” and “ashamed” of an excerpt from an interview with basketball star Lisa Leslie in which she talked about the legacy of Kobe Bryant, which King described as “out of context”.

The clip focused heavily on the 2003 rape trial against Bryant and King had asked Leslie if the news had tarnished his legacy in her eyes. The moment sparked outrage from stars like Snoop Dogg and Vivica A. Fox, as well as many others on Twitter who said King was opportunistic after Bryant’s death.

However, on Thursday, King announced that the clip from the interview was shared by the network without their knowledge and did not show the full scope of the interview King conducted with Leslie.

“I just read the comments on the interview I had with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know if I just saw the clip you saw I would be extremely angry with myself,” said King in an Instagram video of “CBS This Morning”. “I am ashamed. I am embarrassed and very angry. Unknown to me, my network made a clip of a very large interview – completely out of context – and when you see it like that, it’s very irritating. It bothers me. I didn’t even know anything about it. “

King added that after the full interview was broadcast on Wednesday, she spoke to Leslie, who said she was satisfied with the full interview. Leslie in the clip said it was time for the media to get over the court case, and King stressed in her Instagram post how powerful this moment was for her and insisted that this moment be in the interview for a complete feeling to convey for the context.

“It was very powerful when she looked me in the eye as a member of the media and said it was time for the media to leave it alone and withdraw. During the interview I asked questions because I wanted to make sure that her position and perspective were very clear, and in the end when she said it was time to leave it alone, “said King. “It is very annoying for me if the network takes over the most important part and puts it online for people who haven’t seen the whole interview, and I have to clarify that with them, and it will be an intensive discussion about it. “

King said she also had a very close relationship with Bryant and also mourned him.

“I mourn him like everyone else,” she said. “The last thing I want to do is lower him at this point, and I hope people understand that.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on January 26.

In 2003, a 19-year-old concierge woman accused Bryant of raping her in 2003, but the case was settled in 2005.

Check out King’s Instagram comments below and watch the full interview she did with Leslie above.

