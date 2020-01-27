advertisement

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special has become the BBC’s biggest television program outside of sports.

The single episode that aired on Christmas Day was watched by a total audience of 18.5 million people to date.

It is the BBC’s biggest program outside of sporting events since the current TV audience records started in 2002.

Only the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2012 Olympic Games and the World Cup games in England drew more viewers.

Fans of Gavin and Stacey asked for a fourth series after the end of the Christmas special on a cliff hanger like Ruth Jones‘The character of Nessa proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden.

This let viewers flock to social media to ask for more.

Writers and stars of the show James Corden and Ruth Jones have hinted that fans may well realize their wish.

They said, “Today, it’s amazing that so many people are watching our show – we still can’t turn our heads, what a huge compliment.

“We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but especially to the 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope that one day we can let them know what Smithy said next time …”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Moore, BBC content director, added: “These incredible viewing figures demonstrate the power of British comedy and the love for Gavin and Stacey.

“I want to thank James and Ruth for this gem and, like everyone, I can’t wait to see what happens next!”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning, said, “I am thrilled for Ruth and James that their great comic creation is more adored than ever.

“BBC One truly brings the nation together, and these numbers testify to iPlayer’s role in broadcasting our blockbuster shows to new generations of fans.”

You can watch Gavin and Stacey’s Special Christmas online now via BBC iPlayer.

The full series is also available for purchase on DVD online here.

