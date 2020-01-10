advertisement

The Team Mahindra driver, backed by JK Tire and Musa Sherif as his serving driver, won SS9 and Day 2 in SS10 and SS11 took second place to restore his aura on weekends with some brilliant moves. Gill’s teammates Dean Mascarinhas and Swamy Cabayer also performed well, taking third and fourth in the popular rally.

However, Bengaluru’s Jetan Shivram looks set to take on the 2019 INRC champion, riding on his twin victories at the Coimbatore and K1000 rally in Bengaluru. The driver assisted by a MRF crashed during the opening round on Saturday to return to completing the three stages of Day 2 to support his guidance.

advertisement

Team Akshara’s Zeta, along with Dilip Sharan, cleverly fed his car, ranking tenth in SS9, but turned it into fifth in the final two rounds for a bold show. However, the second crown, category INRC 3, may not match him, as Jabid Ahmer (Sanat G) has assigned him to the post. Zabid finished second to Virender Kashyap, who was probably good enough to hit Fethan from above.

Team champions Biku Babu (Millen George Lodge), the local favorite, finished third in the overall category and first in their own INRC 2 at the popular rally. At the start of the round with 72 points to JK Tire’s Dean Mascarenhas (Shruptha Padival), his win certainly earned him the INRC 2 title for the season.

In the INRC 4 category, the Suraj George lane topped out with the all-round driver, with Weibhav Marathen (Bear SSB) and Rakshit Eyer / Chandrasekhar finishing second and third.

Results (Round 5)

INRC General:

1) Gaurav Gil / Musa Sherif – 1. 25: 01.7 hours; 2) Dr. Biku Babu / Millennium George Lair – 1: 29: 16,300 hours; 3) Dean Mascarenhas / Shrupta Padivel – 1: 31: 02,600 hours

INRC 2:

1) Dr. Biku Babu / Millennium George Lair – 1. 29: 16,300 hours; 2) Dean of Masquerade / Shrupta Padivel – 1: 31: 02,600 hours; 3) Suhem Kabeer / Jeeva Rathinam – 1: 31: 22,000 hours

INRC 3:

1) Aditya Thakur / Virender Kashyap – 1: 34: 11,300 hours; 2) Fabid Ahmer / Sanath G – 1: 34: 38,900 hours; 3) Jacob K.J / Murthy PVS – 1: 34: 46,300 hours

INRC 4:

1) Suraj Thomas / Shob George – 1: 35: 02,500 hours; 2) Vaibhav Marathe / Arjun SSB – 1: 37: 55,000 hours; 3) Rakshith Iyer / Chandrashekhar – 1: 38: 51,400 hours

Source: Media Release

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement