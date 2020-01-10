advertisement

JK Tire’s driver, along with Musa Sheriff, a co-rapporteur who was pursuing seventh place at the start of the season, could well be on the podium if he can surpass the final day of the championship. He had just 29 points in the first four rounds, but could add 39 more by the end of the season if he remains unbeaten on Sunday, catapulting him to the leaderboard.

Another JK Tire driver, Yunus Ilyas (Harish Gowda) and Dr. Bikku Babu (Millennium George Hole), also had some good results, with the former even winning two rounds. The duo shared second and third positions in the other six rounds of the popular rally, providing the audience with an exciting fare.

Despite his challenges, Gill will not be able to surpass the current general leader, MRF Jeta Shivram. The Bengaluru Chetan (along with Dilip Sharan), who also led the INRC 3, suffered a massive crash in the first round and failed to complete even one round. However, his 75 points should make him safe at home, even if he is unable to get out on Sunday.

INRC 3’s Fabid Ahmer with the support of MRF (Sanath G) with 51 points and DeR Mascarenhas (INRC 2’s Dean Shruptha Padival) with 47 also remained in the overall finals.

The INRC 2 seemed to be ready for the most shocking end, as category leaders Dean Mascarinhas and Dr. Biku Babu, who had 72 points, made brave speeches on Saturday. Dr. Bikku took the first place in seven rounds to steal the march on the dean who chased him furiously.

The winner of Sunday’s two could have hoped to be king.

Jabid Ahmer took advantage of Jeta Shivram’s misfortune by giving himself a good chance to claim the INRC 3 title. Starting with 75 points with just nine points in the lead, he should be treated with the same care and he hopes Fethan doesn’t start Sunday to pull off a surprise victory.

Results:

INRC General.

1) Gaurav Gil / Musa Sherif – 1. 02: 49.8 hours; 2) Yunus Ilyas / Harish Gowda – 1: 03: 44.8 hours; 3) Dr. Biku Babu / Millennium George Lair – 1. 05: 37.9:

INRC 2:

1) Dr. Biku Babu / Millennium George Lair – 1. 05: 37.9; 2) Dean of Masquerade / Shrupta Padivel – 1: 07: 15.9 hours; 3) Suhem Kabeer / Jeeva Rathinam – 1: 08: 00.4 hours

INRC 3:

1) Aditya Thakur / Virender Kashyap – 1: 10: 11.8 hours; 2) Fabid Ahmer / Sanath G – 1: 10: 33.7 hours; 3) Jacob KS / PVS Murthy – 1: 10: 38.4 hours

INRC 4:

1) Suraj Thomas / Shob George – 1: 10: 40.3 hours; 2) Shirole Prakhyat H / Bharath SM – 1: 10: 44.6 hours; 3) Vaibhav Marate / Bear SSB – 1: 12: 45.3 hours

Source: Press Release

