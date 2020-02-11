advertisement

A Scottish Gas engineer expressed frustration at being trapped in traffic due to the closure of the Queensferry Crossing.

Every day, 28-year-old Kieran Sinclair drives from his home in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, to Kirkcaldy for work.

The 28-mile trip usually takes 45 minutes, but due to the closure of Queensferry Crossing today, it had to make a 28-mile detour via the M9 and Kincardine Bridge.

advertisement

Kieran, who is unable to use public transportation due to the nature of his work, left his home at 8:30 am this morning and in three hours, he only covered 26 miles – stopping near the Bowtrees roundabout, two miles from the Kincardine Bridge.

He said, “This is a major inconvenience for my clients who have had to reserve days off for their appointments today.”

The Met Office weather forecast video for today can be found above this article.

Congestion approaching the Kincardine bridge near the Bowtrees roundabout.

With Queensferry Crossing closed for the rest of the day, Kieran believes the Forth Road bridge should be reopened completely. Currently, only taxi and bus services are allowed to use this passage.

He said, “If they just wanted to open the Forth Road bridge to the public, it could have avoided all that hassle.”

Shannon Blair, 18, of Inverkeithing, says she will lose £ 100 because she cannot work at Bar Burrito at Edinburgh Airport due to congestion.

She is also a student at the University of Stirling. She said, “I can’t even go to university to study today because I don’t want to take the country roads because it’s risky because of the bad weather.”

Transport secretary Michael Matheson defended the actions of the Scottish government after opponents reported that similar ice problems had been reported last winter.

Operator Amey said the main road would be closed until further notice due to ice falling from the cables.

LIVE UPDATES: Secretary of Transportation on Defense After Queensferry Crossing Closes Due to Ice Fall

Queensferry Crossing remains closed to traffic today after eight vehicles were damaged by ice and snowfall last night. Do you know someone whose vehicle was damaged during the incident?

Contact us on news@thecourier.co.uk or 01592 260385

advertisement