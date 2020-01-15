advertisement

Todd Thorpe @toddrthorpe

Saturday

January 11, 2020 at 11:24 pm

Bucks County High School Wrestling Summary: January 11th

Bissell Invitational: Germantown Academy’s Christian Colman won the £ 132 final 9-2 against Malvern Prep’s James Toal when Colman won a gold medal at the Hill School tournament.

GA finished fifth as a team with 99.5 points. Malvern took first. Owen Quinn finished third with 152 points on the Patriots, Hunter Sloan (106) and Deon Savage (170) finished fourth.

Big Red Duals: Central Bucks East took third place at Souderton’s Big Red Duals on Saturday. The Patriots won third place game against Unionville, Neshaminy and Downingtown East. The only loss of the day was the semi-final against the eventual winner Saucon Valley (49-30).

Mason Stein (£ 132), Quinn Collins (£ 195) and Danny Eckley (£ 220) each took a 3-0 lead that day, while Sean O’Donnell (£ 126) and Marcus Chernyshev took a 1-3 lead went and Ethan Bean (106 pounds). was 2-0 with a loss.

Quakertown Duals: Host Quakertown won 5-0 against Great Valley, Father Judge, Liberty, Lower Merion and Stroudsburg that day.

Kyle Miller (120 pounds), Vinny DeSpirito (126 pounds), Domenic DeFalco (138 pounds), Aaron Sanchez (152 pounds) and Jeremy McGuigan (285 pounds) each went 5-0 for the Panthers.

