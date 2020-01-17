advertisement

The gases at a proposed 200-unit site in Derbyshire would pose a “potential risk to human health,” experts said.

They include substances that can be fatal, harm unborn babies and harm fertility.

The site in question is known as Nether Farm and is located south of Birchwood Lane, Somercotes.

Landowner Bernard Swain successfully won the building permit from the Amber Valley City Council to build 200 homes on the site in June 2018.

The campaign group Somercotes Against Development has submitted this request for judicial review in an expensive legal battle which must be decided in the coming weeks.

Mr. Swain submitted what he called a “duplicate” request for Nether Farm in June 2019.

A remediation method statement written by Ivy House Environmental on behalf of Mr. Swain in connection with the second application now reveals that: “Almost all of the monitored sites posed a potential risk to human health from inhaling some of the compounds volatile organic compounds (VOCs) identified. “

A series of potentially life-threatening, harmful, toxic and carcinogenic substances have been found at levels in which they would be dangerous to inhale if the resident in question were inside their home on the site – with no open air to disperse the substance , according to the report.

Information on these substances, available from the National Library of Medicine in the United States, shows that diethyldimethyllead, found on the site, is fatal if inhaled; suspected of causing cancer; can damage the unborn child; is suspected of damaging fertility; and causes organ damage from prolonged or repeated exposure.

Diethyldimethyllead is an organic lead component used in the manufacture and maintenance of vehicles.

Meanwhile, benzene, also found on the site, is a known carcinogenic cancer, causes skin irritation, can cause genetic defects, and can damage organs.

Benzene is used to make plastics, resins, rubber, dyes, detergents and pesticides – it is a widely used industrial chemical.

Ockbrook-based consultants, Ivy House, say houses should have suspended floors to mitigate the risk of gases found in the soil on the site.

A membrane that would block volatile organic compounds must also be installed on each house, specify the consultants.

At the same time, a “passive basement dispersion system should be incorporated into the building design to reduce exposure to VOCs”.

According to the consultants, two hotspots in which harmful contamination was found on the site should be reissued.

This would involve digging a five square meter hole where the substance was found and removing all of the contaminated soil.

The area around each hole would then be tested to see if the process should be repeated.

Cyclohexane isothiocyanate, also present at the site, can cause allergic or asthma symptoms or breathing difficulties if inhaled.

It is used in research on flavors and food science.

The US National Library of Medicine advises anyone at risk of exposure to the substances to use face shields, gloves, masks with oxygen tanks and other protective equipment.

The source of the litany of chemicals is unknown, although some of the contamination is believed to be related to a notorious former toxic discharge near the site – called LS01.

The landfill is known to contain tons of toxic and harmful substances, including those that are carcinogenic.

It has not been monitored for decades, says the borough council, and was at the center of a Local Democracy Reporting Service investigation last year.

The claimant’s agent, Derby-based Chave Planning, was asked to comment but had not responded at the time of publication of this article.

Here are the substances that have been found at levels higher than what is safe, according to Ivy House:

Benzene – found in crude oil

Dodecane – used in nuclear fuel reprocessing plants

1,6-Dioxacyclododecane-1,12-diome – used in laminated bioplastics

Diethyldimethylplumbane – a component of organic lead

Oxalic acid, 2TMS derivative – often used to clean and whiten and remove rust

Tridecane – used in the manufacture of paraffin-based products, in the paper processing industry, in jet fuel research and in the rubber industry

Decane, 2-methyl – used as flavoring or food additive

Tetradecane – found in crude oil, is a commercial chemical and is a component of jet fuel

Cyclohexane, isothiocyanate – used in flavor research and food science

Benzene, 1-ethenyl-3-ethyl – has been used in the cosmetic industry

